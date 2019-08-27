Police investigating suspicious package in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating a suspicious package in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

Miami Police units responded to the scene at Southwest 17th Avenue and Eighth Street, at around 8 p.m., Tuesday.

We are currently on scene at SW 17 Ave & 8 St as we investigate a suspicious package. SW 16-18 Ave & SW 7-9 St have been shutdown in order to allow our Bomb Squad to conduct their investigation. Avoid the area and seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/8Olnb1Q52S — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) August 28, 2019

Police have shut down the area between Southwest 16th and 18th avenues and Seventh and Ninth streets while they investigate.

The bomb squad has been called in to investigate the suspicious package, police said.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

