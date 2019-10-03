Police investigating ‘suspicious incident’ at FAU, NSU, Broward College campuses in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, they received a report that a person with a firearm was on the Florida Atlantic University, Nova Southeastern University and Broward College campuses in Davie.
Davie Police responded to the campuses along the 3200 block of College Avenue at around 8:30 p.m., Thursday.
According to an email sent to students, administrators said there was an “emergency situation” at the campus, and that all students “seek shelter in secure locations.”
Police said they are checking out a “suspicious incident” at the campus after someone called and said that they saw someone with a rifle at the school.
No injuries have been reported, police said.
School officials have placed the NSU and Broward College campuses on lockdown as a precaution.
