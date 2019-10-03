Police investigating ‘suspicious incident’ at FAU, NSU, Broward College campuses in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, they received a report that a person with a firearm was on the Florida Atlantic University, Nova Southeastern University and Broward College campuses in Davie.

Davie Police responded to the campuses along the 3200 block of College Avenue at around 8:30 p.m., Thursday.

NSU ALERT: NSU Davie campus in lockdown due to Police Activity in the area. Please remain indoors until Davie PD has given the all clear. — Nova Southeastern U. (@NSUFlorida) October 4, 2019

F.A.U ALERT (#2): Reported man with gun on Davie campus near the baseball fields at 0954PM on 10/3/19. Remain alert. Seek shelter in secure location. — Florida Atlantic (@FloridaAtlantic) October 4, 2019

BC Alert: Central Campus – Shelter in place. The campus is on lockdown due to police activity in the area. Please await further instructions. — Broward College (@BrowardCollege) October 4, 2019

According to an email sent to students, administrators said there was an “emergency situation” at the campus, and that all students “seek shelter in secure locations.”

Police said they are checking out a “suspicious incident” at the campus after someone called and said that they saw someone with a rifle at the school.

#DaviePolice investigating a suspicious incident at the #Davie FAU campus. Possible W/M with a rifle was seen close to the campus. PIO will meet media at the entrance to Nova HS on College Ave just N of SW 39 St. — Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) October 4, 2019

No injuries have been reported, police said.

School officials have placed the NSU and Broward College campuses on lockdown as a precaution.

