Police investigating shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood.

City of Miami Police officers responded to a call about shots being heard fired in the area of 17th Street and North Bayshore Drive at approximately 2 p.m., Tuesday.

“We just have the officers in the right place at the right time,” Miami Police Commander Freddie Cruz said. “It was one of those. Unfortunately, that doesn’t always happen that way, but in a case like this, and again, no one was hurt at this moment.”

7News cameras captured people detained on the scene near the Opera Tower.

Police said there are about six to seven people in custody, and they are not sure if they are witnesses or people of interest in the investigation.

7Skyforce captured several police cruisers blocking in a vehicle with its doors open.

Investigators said most of the people involved in the investigation were inside of the dark-colored car. There was another person who attempted to run away but was found in a nearby parking garage.

Police blocked off Biscayne Boulevard in front of the Hilton hotel near Northeast 17th Terrace as part of their investigation. The roadway has since reopened.

Part of North Bayshore Drive has also been reopened.

Investigators said although they do not have a weapon as of 5 p.m., they found several bullet casings on the ground.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.