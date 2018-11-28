Police investigating shooting in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been hospitalized after a shooting in Miami Gardens.

Officers responded to the scene near Northwest 207th Terrace 38th Avenue just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Miami Gardens Police, the shooter approached the victim in a vehicle and opened fire. The victim was rushed to Aventura Hospital in unknown condition.

Police are trying to find the exact scene of the shooting.

Not details on the subject have been given.

