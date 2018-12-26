Police investigating shooting death of woman in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a woman was found shot and killed in Northwest Miami-Dade, overnight Wednesday.

Police said the 31-year-old woman was shot near the Lincoln Fields Apartments at Northwest 62nd Street and Northwest 20th Avenue,

She was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital where she later died.

Two other victims were grazed by bullets. They are expected to be OK.

Detectives said the woman was not the intended target. They are now searching for two subjects, both men.

If you have any information on this fatal shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

