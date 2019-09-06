Police investigating road rage shooting on Palmetto in W Miami-Dade

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a road rage incident in West Miami-Dade where someone shot at another car.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews and Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene along Southwest Eighth Street and State Road 826 just before 8:15 a.m., Friday.

FHP officials said the victim whose car was shot at refused medical treatment after broken glass from his passenger side window scratched him a bit.

The shooter sped off and police are searching for him.

FHP officials said the road rage started on the Palmetto Expressway, with the two men getting into it before one of them pulled the gun and fired.

FHP Trooper Joe Sanchez gave some tips on what drivers should do if they find themselves in a similar situation.

“Find a safe area, maybe a gas station,” Sanchez said. “If you see a state trooper on the side of the road, pull over. Call 911, call star FHP, let them know what you’re in, the situation you’re in, ’cause at the end of the day all we try to do is avoid incidents like this. This incident, which, apparently minor, minor, minor injuries, could’ve resulted in someone seriously being hurt.”

Authorities have a lead on the road rage incident and hope to make an arrest soon.

