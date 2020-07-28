Police investigating reports of 2 children possibly shot in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after two children were reportedly shot in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police are investigating a possible shooting that took place along Northwest 19th Avenue and 60th Street on Tuesday afternoon.

The victims were reportedly driven in a personal vehicle to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Their conditions are unknown.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the hospital where two police cruisers could be seen parked near a blocked off blue older model Toyota Corolla with the passenger’s side door open.

A woman was seen helping what appeared to be a small child onto a stretcher near the emergency room.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

