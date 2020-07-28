Police investigating reports of 2 children possibly shot in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after two children were reportedly shot in Hialeah.

Hialeah Police are investigating a possible shooting that took place along Northwest 19th Avenue and 60th Street on Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said the 6-year-old and 8-year-old were in the backseat of their mother’s car when shots were heard.

The victims were reportedly driven in a personal vehicle to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

A woman was seen helping a small child onto a stretcher near the emergency room.

Miami-Dade Police confirmed the children are in stable condition.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the hospital where two police cruisers could be seen parked near a blocked off blue older model Toyota Corolla with the passenger’s side door open.

