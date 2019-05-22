Police investigating pregnant mother of 2 found dead in Homestead park

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating the death of a pregnant mother of two who was found at a park in Homestead.

Miami-Dade Police responded to a medical call near the Chapman Partnership Homeless Shelter located near Southwest 282nd Street and 126th Court at approximately 8:30 a.m., Wednesday.

Once they arrived, responding officers found a woman dead on the scene.

Family members of the victim identified the woman as 21-year-old Kerica Nelson.

She was eight months pregnant and a mother of two.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where a yellow tarp covering a body could be seen on top of a picnic table.

Nelson’s family said she was living at the shelter with a friend.

Detectives are currently investigating.

