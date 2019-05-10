Police investigate possible shots fired near Hilton hotel in Downtown Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating possible shots fired near a Hilton hotel in Downtown Miami.

City of Miami Police responded to the hotel in the area 15th Street and Biscayne Boulevard after reports were made about possible gunshots fired just after 9:30 a.m., Friday.

SWAT team and hostage negotiation crews are currently on scene.

Certain areas of the hotel have been evacuated.

A precautionary lockdown was also placed on nearby iPrep Academy while police continue to investigate.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials said the school is on lockdown only as a precaution due to police activity in the area and not in any immediate danger.

Drivers are advised to avoid Biscayne Boulevard between Northeast 17th Terrace to 15th Street due to road closures.

