Police investigating possible drive-by shooting in North Miami Beach that left one dead

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a possible drive-by shooting in North Miami Beach Sunday morning.

One person has died as a result.

At Northeast 167th Street and Northeast 1st Avenue, a major police presence is on the scene after a damaged car was towed away.

One woman who arrived on the scene said her sister was in the vehicle, and said the driver of the car died.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

One witness said a car pulled up next to a black Infiniti sedan near 2nd avenue and began shooting.

The occupants of the Infiniti were taken to Jackson North Medical Center.

The witness said, “The gentleman was driving westbound on 167th, and a car ket fire out, and it was a crazy scene. I was sitting behind the victim, and about seven eight shots were let out. Just a lot of fire. Just a lot of smoke and a lot of fire.”

