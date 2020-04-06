Police investigating officer-involved shooting in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that involved police officers which occurred at an intersection in North Miami Beach.

North Miami Beach Police responded to the scene on Northeast 12th Avenue and 163rd Street at around 4 p.m., Monday.

NMBPD is working the scene of a shooting on NE 12 AV / NE 163 ST. Please stay clear of the area as this is an active scene. Pio will be available in an hour at 13 AVE/ NE 163 ST. (Amscot). #316. — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) April 6, 2020

7Skyforce HD hovered over the scene where a yellow tarp could be seen on top of a black SUV. Aerial footage also showed four bullet holes on the windshield of a red pickup truck.

Several police cruisers could be seen parked outside of a nearby Home Depot and Walmart, which were both open at the time of the shooting.

The exact injuries of the victims remains unknown.

Police have shut down several roadways as they investigate the scene.

