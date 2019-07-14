Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after, they said, a police officer opened fire in a Hollywood neighborhood.

According to Hollywood Police, the shooting took place in the area of North 70th Terrace and Harding Street, Sunday afternoon.

The Hollywood PD is currently investigating an Officer Involved Shooting. Current media staging area will be N. 67 Av / Park St. pic.twitter.com/VAvb25zuoD — HollywoodFL Police (@HollywoodFLPD) July 14, 2019

Witnesses said the shooting is connected to another incident several blocks away that was captured on surveillance video.

The footage shows a man opening fire at a vehicle that was driving by near North 67th Avenue and Park Street. He is then seen taking off on foot.

7News cameras captured an active police presence at both scenes, but investigators have not confirmed whether the incidents are connected.

Police have not provided further details on the police involved shooting, including any possible injuries, as they continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

