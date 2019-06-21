Police investigating officer-involved shooting at Broward Central Terminal in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at the Broward Central Terminal in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units were called to the scene along the 100 block of Northwest First Avenue, at around 8:30 p.m., Friday.

Fire rescue crews have transported a man to Broward Health Medical Center in stable condition.

Cellphone video taken immediately after shooting showed two officers standing over a man lying on the ground in handcuffs.

Witnesses at the scene said they heard one gunshot, however there are several conflicting accounts of what occurred.

“He pulled a gun out on the police officer,” a witness said.

When asked if he saw the gun, the witness said, “I saw the gun.”

However, police said they have not been able substantiate the witness’ claim and have not confirmed whether they recovered a gun at the scene.

Other witnesses who spoke to 7News said they did not believe the man was carrying a gun.

Timothy Major, the foster brother of the victim, spoke to reporters after the shooting.

“That’s my brother,” he said. “They shot my brother for no reason. He was sitting over there, and he did nothing wrong at all. All he did was … like it was nothing, the police pulled his Taser out first, and then he pulled his gun out when he turned his back for no reason.”

A Fort Lauderdale spokesperson said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is on the scene of the shooting.

7News has learned that the officer involved in the shooting was wearing a body camera at the time of the shooting.

The cause of the shooting remains under investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.