Police investigating Miami bank robbery

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a Chase bank was robbed in Miami, Wednesday morning.

Officials released surveillance stills of a man accused of walking into the bank, located at 175 Northwest 199th Street, demanding money and taking off on a bicycle.

Police did not disclose how much money was taken.

If you have any information on this bank robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

