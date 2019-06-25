Police investigating human remains found in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are currently investigating after human remains were found in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the scene near Southwest 296th Street and U.S. 1 at approximately 12:30 p.m., Tuesday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where officers could be seen around a yellow tarp on the ground.

Homicide detectives are en route to the scene.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.