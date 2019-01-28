Police investigating Hallandale Beach hotel robbery

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating an armed robbery of a Hallandale Beach hotel.

The robbery happened early Monday morning near South Federal Highway and Davie Boulevard.

Surveillance video captured the lone male thief entering the hotel, brandishing a handgun and jumping over the hotel’s counter.

Police said the thief encountered the hotel manager and demanded that he open the register or he would shoot.

The thief got away with $800 and fled the area on foot, police said.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

