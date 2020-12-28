Police investigating fatal hit-and-run in Sunrise

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died after a hit-and-run crash in Sunrise.

Sunrise Police responded to the scene in the area of North University Drive, near Sunset Strip, at around 4:30 a.m., Monday.

7News cameras captured a sandal of the victim on the road hours later.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where the body could be seen covered by a yellow tarp on the southbound lanes of North University Drive.

Police continue to investigate.

