Police investigating fatal fall of mother, child from Brickell building as murder-suicide

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating the fatal fall of a mother and her 5-year-old son at a Brickell apartment building as a murder-suicide.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene at 88 SW 7th St., near the Brickell City Centre, at around 8:15 p.m., Monday.

Fire officials said they responded to a child who fell from anywhere between the 20th and 23rd floors. Crews located the child on a sixth floor terrace.

A family says a five-year-old and 37-year-old mother are dead after they fell from the at least the 20th floor at 88th SW 7th St. They were found unresponsive on the 6th floor by fire rescue. Earlier a family member called officials saying the woman threatened to jump. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/ZNBtyHJsLp — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) February 26, 2019

Paramedics performed CPR on the boy and rushed him in extremely critical condition to Ryder Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Crews later learned of the possibility of a second patient, and that’s when they found the woman on the sixth floor. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members said both the mother and her son fell from at least the 20th floor. They identified the woman as 37-year-old Solange but did not give a last name.

Fire officials said they had received a call earlier from a family member saying the woman had threatened to jump.

Residents in the area were stunned by what happened.

“Late last night, I heard, in passing, ‘Rise,’ and I go, ‘No, that couldn’t be this building,'” said Patricia Lopez, who lives in the building. “I waited until this morning, saw the news, and I said, ‘Oh, my God.'”

“I asked the management and people from the building, but they weren’t allowed to say anything,” resident Roberto Junior added. “I just saw the cops in the building interviewing people. It’s a very family-friendly building. I love the area. I never saw anything weird.”

Lopez agreed that the building doesn’t usually see much police presence and rarely has any problems, saying “It’s a very sad story for the family and also the people that live here. It’s a great building.”

Police said they will not release the names of the two involved until next of kin, who are outside of the country, are notified.

