Police investigating fatal crash in Sunrise

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died after a crash in Sunrise.

Sunrise Police responded to the scene in the area of North University Drive, near Sunset Strip, at around 4:30 a.m., Monday.

According to police, two homeless individuals, a man and a woman, were arguing when the man went and laid in the middle of the road.

The man was hit by a car and pronounced dead at the scene.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where the victim’s body could be seen covered by a yellow tarp on the southbound lanes of North University Drive.

The driver who hit the victim stayed on scene.

7News cameras captured a sandal of the victim on the road hours later.

The body has since been removed from the scene.

Police continue to investigate.

