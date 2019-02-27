Police investigating fatal beating of man in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man died on Wednesday afternoon after he was allegedly struck by a blunt object in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police responded to the area of Northwest 14th Street and 23rd Avenue at around 11:30 a.m.

Investigators believe an altercation occurred between the man and another person before the victim was struck with a blunt object.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue transported the victim to the hospital, but he later succumbed to his injuries.

Fort Lauderdale Police detectives are investigating this incident as a homicide and have detained two people.

