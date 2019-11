NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Gardens Police officer was involved in a cruiser crash in North Miami-Dade.

The crash happened along Northwest 162nd Street and Northwest Second Avenue, Wednesday.

Three cars were involved in the crash, and no one was seriously hurt.

Investigators are investigating who was at fault.

