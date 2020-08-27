Police investigating case of woman murdered in Miami Beach apartment

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating the death of a 38-year-old woman whose body was found in her Miami Beach apartment.

Miami Beach Police are investigating the June 3 killing of Aubrey Figg.

Police need your help as they look for who killed this woman in June. She was found dead in her #MiamiBeach apartment by her husband who had just returned from work according to @MiamiBeachPD. Police said she had a “laceration to her neck.” @CrimeStopper305 @wsvn pic.twitter.com/7zNNXRsfjs — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) August 27, 2020

According to detectives, Figg was found by her husband at approximately 9:40 p.m. with a laceration to her neck. The cause of death was ruled a homicide.

Detectives have interviewed potential witnesses and people who knew Figg, but they have yet to make an arrest.

Officers are now asking anyone with information to come forward.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

