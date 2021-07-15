MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - After two men were found dead in a hotel room at the former Versace Mansion in Miami Beach, police said they are investigating the case as a double suicide.

Miami Beach Police gave an update on the case, Thursday afternoon.

The department sent out a tweet reading, “The preliminary investigation revealed this incident was an apparent double suicide. The ultimate cause of death will be determined by the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office.”

Offers responded to the late fashion designer’s former home, at 1116 Ocean Drive, after they received a call from housekeeping on Wednesday afternoon.

According to sources, the shooting happened on the fourth floor.

The two men have since been identified as 31-year-old Adam Rashap from New Jersey and 30-year-old Alexander Donald Gross from Pennsylvania.

The discovery happened a day before the 24th anniversary of Gianni Versace’s assassination on the front steps of the mansion.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.