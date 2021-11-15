COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Coconut Creek High School has been evacuated as a precaution while police investigate a bomb threat.

Police responded to the high school Monday morning.

Officers are currently investigating a bomb threat @CreekMagnet. Students & staff are being moved across the street to the community center as a precaution. More info to come as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/Dp0QWetQwB — Coconut Creek Police Department (@CoconutCreekPD) November 15, 2021

Students and staff at the school are being moved across the street to a community center as a precaution while officers investigate.

