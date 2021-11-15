COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Coconut Creek High School has been evacuated as a precaution while police investigate a bomb threat.
Police responded to the high school Monday morning.
Students and staff at the school are being moved across the street to a community center as a precaution while officers investigate.
