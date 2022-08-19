HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway in a Hollywood neighborhood.

According to Hollywood Police, the body of an adult male was located in the swale next to a cemetery in the area of 63rd Avenue and McKinley Street, around 6:30 a.m., Friday.

Homicide units responded as well.

Officials suspect foul play was involved in this incident.

“It was an obvious deceased male adult on the north swale,” said Officer Christian Lata, “laying down on the 6300 block of McKinley Street. Officers immediately called it in, and the homicide unit came out to conduct their investigation.”

The scene is still under investigation.

If you have any information on this death, call police.

