Police investigating after woman found dead in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - An investigation is currently underway after a woman was found dead in Miami.

City of Miami Police responded to the scene near Northeast Eighth Street and Biscayne Boulevard, at around 7 a.m., Tuesday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 40-year-old woman floating in the water.

Police have not yet revealed the identity of the victim.

