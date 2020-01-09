Police investigating after teenager shot in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a teenager was shot in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

Miami-Dade Police responded to a Shot Spotter alert along the 2400 block of Northwest 96th Street just after 3:30 p.m., Thursday.

When responding officers arrived, police said there were no subjects or victims on the scene.

The victim, a teenage boy, was eventually found, but police have not confirmed where, nor have they confirmed his age.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center as a trauma alert with a gunshot wound to the leg.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the scene where K-9 units, crime scene tape and several police cruisers could be seen blocking off nearby roadways.

According to police, their preliminary investigation determined that the teen was shot in the area of the Shot Spotter alert, and detectives are on the scene gathering evidence.

7News cameras captured blood splatter on the sidewalk.

Police have set up a perimeter while they continue their investigation.

Investigators said they do not have a description of the gunman at this time.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.