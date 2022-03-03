PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - An elementary school teacher was attacked while on the job in Pembroke Pines.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, the teacher at Pines Lakes Elementary School was attacked, Wednesday morning.

Fire rescue crews responded to the school, located at 10300 Johnson St., and transported the teacher to Memorial Regional Hospital for treatment and an evaluation.

Information regarding the student’s age and grade level has not been released.

Police said the incident remains an active and criminal investigation.

Officials said the principal of the school sent out a message to parents and guardians saying there was an incident at the school but at no point were any of the students at harm.

It remains unclear if the student was taken into custody.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.