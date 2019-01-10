Police investigating after school bus allegedly shot by pellet gun in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police officers are investigating the possibility that a school bus was shot by a pellet gun.

At around 3 p.m. Thursday, officers arrived to a school bus that had a broken window in the area of Northwest 19th Avenue and 72nd Street.

Seven kids remain on this parked bus after reports of a possible pellet gun fired, which caused fire rescue to come to NW 72nd St and 19th Ave. Nobody was transported and a police scene around the bus is active, as kids from Central High School wait. @wsvn #7News pic.twitter.com/KK0VnA6tie — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) January 10, 2019

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s office is also on scene investigating.

Officials said they have yet to confirm if the damage was caused by a pellet gun.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue also arrived on the scene.

Police, however, said there were no injuries.

The school bus was transporting students from Miami Central High School.

“He just told me that ‘mama, we just know that the bus got shot up, but don’t panic, I’m OK,'” said Tangie Sands, a parent of one of the students on the bus. “In this area you go to sleep with gun violence, you wake up to gun violence. The more you say put the guns down, the more they pick them up, so what do you do?”

Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho responded to the alleged attack on Twitter stating, “I am deeply disturbed by this cowardly and irresponsible attack, which could have had catastrophic consequences. We at Miami-Dade County Public Schools will work with authorities to fully investigate this despicable act.”

Parents arrived on the scene to pick their children up but were told the students must remain on the bus for the time being.

Police officials are currently investigating while seven students remain on the bus.

