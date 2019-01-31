Police investigating after man found dead in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have launched a death investigation after a man was found dead in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police units were dispatched to the scene near Mount Sinai Medical Center, at around 5:30 a.m., Thursday.

The body was discovered in a homeless-type encampment directly across the hospital.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the scene where police tape could be seen wrapped around trees.

Police have blocked one northbound lane along Alton Road near 41st Street.

