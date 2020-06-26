Police investigating after man fatally stabbed in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has died after being stabbed in Miami.

City of Miami Police officers and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along Southwest 49th Avenue and Eighth Street at approximately 12:15 a.m., Friday.

Responding officers located an unresponsive man with apparent stab wounds at the scene.

The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center and succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving.

Police continue to investigate.

