Police investigating after gunfire breaks out during attempted food truck robbery in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are working to put together three crime scenes after a food truck vendor was targeted by a robber in Northwest Miami-Dade and gunfire broke out.

It all began at around 10 a.m. on Tuesday in the area of Northwest 65th Street and 35th Avenue.

Miami-Dade police responded to the scene after two victims in the food truck said a man armed with a gun approached them and tried to rob them.

“Detectives with the robbery bureau from Miami-Dade Police Department are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at this location,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Angel Rodriguez. “At approximately 10 this morning a subject confronted a food truck that’s located in the area of 35th Avenue and Northwest 65th Street, made entry into the rear of the food truck and had a female victim basically get on the ground while he pointed a gun at her, at which time there was a male that was coming out of the driver’s side vehicle, also was pointing the gun at and was told to provide money from the food truck.”

After the male victim was told to provide the money from the truck, a good Samaritan stepped in, tackling the robber and pinning him to the ground.

That’s when a white car pulled up and exchanged fire with the armed robber before fleeing the scene.

Just around the corner from the scene of the crime, a gun was thrown out of the white vehicle. Police have established a crime scene there.

According to police, it is believed that the armed robber exchanged gunfire with the occupants of the white car. There connection with the attempted robber is being investigated by police detectives.

The people in the car went to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, and one man from the vehicle spoke to officers on scene. The car has since been surrounded by police tape, marking a third crime scene.

As of Tuesday afternoon, police cannot confirm how the white car is connected to the robbery suspect.

The good Samaritan was able to hold the suspect at the scene until police arrived and took him into custody.

The two food truck victims and the good Samaritan are all said to be OK.

