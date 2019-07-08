Police investigating after body found in Pompano Beach canal

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a dead man was found inside of a canal in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives responded to the scene along Northwest Second Street and Fifth Avenue, Monday morning.

Officials were called to the scene after a witness said they saw a man going into the canal but did not emerge.

A dive team responded to the scene and recovered the body.

