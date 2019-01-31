Police investigating after body found in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have launched a death investigation after a body was found in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police units were dispatched to the scene near Mount Sinai Medical Center, at around 6 a.m., Thursday.

The body was reportedly discovered in a wooded area directly across the hospital.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the scene where police tape could be seen wrapped around trees.

Police have blocked one northbound lane along Alton Road near 41st Street.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.