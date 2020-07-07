Police investigating after body found in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Hialeah.

Authorities responded to an apartment building near West 60th Street and 25th Court, early Tuesday morning.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where Hialeah Police and crime scene technicians could be seen combing the scene for clues.

The body of the deceased victim could also be seen covered with a blue tarp next to a bullet-riddled dark-colored sedan.

Medical examiners later removed the body.

Investigators could also be seen looking for clues in a white Jeep parked nearby.

Those in the immediate surrounding areas are not allowed to move their vehicles until the scene has cleared.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

