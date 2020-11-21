Police investigating after 15-year-old driven to Homestead Hospital with gunshot wound

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a teenager suffering from a gunshot wound was driven to a Homestead hospital.

Homestead Police, Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to Homestead Hospital to perform a patient transfer at around 8 p.m., Saturday.

According to Homestead Police, a 15-year-old boy was driven to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

The 15-year-old has since been transported to Kendall Regional Trauma Center as a trauma alert.

Police said their investigators have gotten limited information because the victim is being treated, and they have not yet located a shooting scene.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.