FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a 10-year-old brought a gun to an elementary school in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police responded to a call about a child bringing a gun to school at Walker Elementary School, located along Northwest Fourth Street and 10th Avenue, at around 8 a.m., Wednesday.

Responding officers were told the student and gun were secure and safe.

Police said the handgun was not loaded, but was found in the 10-year-old child’s backpack.

The school was on a code yellow but has since returned to normal operations.

