Police investigating 3 cars set on fire outside Lauderhill home

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after at least three cars sustained fire damage outside a Lauderhill home.

Lauderhill Police responded to the scene along Northwest 14th Street and 47th Avenue, at around 1:40 a.m., Friday.

7News cameras captured officers gathered outside the home and evidence markers on one of the vehicles.

Officials said the family who lives inside the home was able to put the fire out before it caused major damage.

A family member told 7News that they believe somebody is targeting them, but they can’t figure out why.

“The homeowner came, and he knocked at the door, and he told us, ‘The roof is on fire,'” said Sheria Wilson, the owner of the cars. “It wasn’t the roof. It was the cars, so we all came outside at the same time, and everything was flamed up. Everybody went around to try to put the fires out, and nobody called 911, so I was the one calling 911.”

No injuries were reported.

The flames didn’t spread to the home, but police believe the fire was no accident.

Investigators said Wilson’s neighborhood has experienced several fires in the past few weeks, mostly resulting in minor damage.

Wilson said the family had been targeted two other times in the past, one time their roof was set on fire and another time it was the cars.

She also said her neighbor a few doors down has been targeted before, as well.

“He doesn’t know either,” said Wilson. “He said he’s just a hardworking man and he’s renting that house down there. He doesn’t know. Nobody has a clue.”

Investigators worked the scene through the night and into the morning to collect evidence and determine exactly what happened.

Not too much damage was done to the cars, but Wilson said she’s worried whoever is targeting her property may end up taking things a step further.

“It’s very annoying,” Wilson said. “It’s scary also, because we have kids in the house. Next time, who knows? They might throw something through the window. We’re in there sleeping good and somebody out here trying to destroy us. We just moved here last year in May. It is crazy. We have no idea who these people are. We don’t know why they’re targeting us.”

An investigation into who may have started the fire is underway.

If you have any information on this possible case of arson, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

