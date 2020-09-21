Police investigating 2nd assault on Miami’s MetroMover in September

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating the second attack on Miami’s MetroMover in September, after an elderly man was beaten on the rail car while heading to work over the weekend.

Eduardo Fernandez was brutally beaten on the MetroMover after hopping on near the Stephen P. Clark Center, at around 6 a.m., Sunday.

“We’ve overcome the worst part,” he said in a video recorded to update his family. He also told them to keep the faith.

His son Christian Fernandez, though, is still devastated.

“I’m mad and sad because, last night, I called him. He doesn’t recognize me,” he said.

It’s no surprise Eduardo is temporarily confused. His skull is fractured, he has bleeding on the brain and his check bone is embedded into his sinus cavity.

Miami-Dade Police said Eduardo was attacked on the train, he got off at the Omni Station, close to where he works.

“He got off at his regular stop and came walking over here, two-and-a-half blocks, until he collapsed,” Manny Barajo, Christian’s boyfriend, said.

Earlier in September, another attack on the MetroMover was captured on surveillance video. In the video, a man boards the train and beats a 25-year-old woman for no reason.

That man was identified as Joshua James King and was arrested, but so far, no one has been arrested for beating Eduardo.

“That was shameful,” Barrajo said. “There is no reason to do this to somebody who is 5’4, 74 years old and doesn’t even weigh 120 pounds.”

Christian has now brought on attorney Alen Goldfarb. They’re upset no security guard came to Eduardo’s aid.

Now, they are thinking about suing Miami-Dade County because they don’t think MetroMover security is up to par.

“They have to change their methodology,” Goldfarb said. “They can’t keep things going and say, ‘That’s OK.’ They gotta change what they’re doing.”

Miami-Dade’s Transportation and Public Works Department said in a statement, “The safety of our passengers and staff is always our top priority, and we take this type of incident very seriously. We are working day and night with MDPD and our security contractor to make sure all necessary measures are taken to help safeguard Miami-Dade Transit riders throughout the system.”

Police describe Eduardo’s attacker as a man with a slim build, standing around 6 feet tall and between the 40 and 55 years old.

If you have any information on this assault, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.