PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Plantation Fire Rescue crews responded to a gas leak at South Plantation High School, at the same time a code red lockdown was underway.

7SkyForce hovered over the school, located at 1300 SW 54th Ave., Friday morning where several students could be seen standing on a soccer field outside.

Building 2 was evacuated due to the gas leak.

According to Plantation Police, the school was in a code yellow due to the TikTok threats.

“America’s education system is under attack right now,” said Broward County Public Schools Interim Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright.

Authorities said one person reported someone with a gun, so the school was then put into code red lockdown.

Officers cleared buildings one at a time and evacuated the students to the field.

One student shared a picture and video with 7News of officers with guns drawn inside a classroom.

7SkyForce hovered over the school as officers could be seen outside one building.

No weapons were located.

Parents who responded to the school were asked to wait at the Peter Road Baptist Church, located at 5600 Peters Road.

This comes just one day after police arrested a 13-year-old North Miami-Dade Middle student.

She was accused of posting a message on Instagram that read, “ATTENTION! IF YOU DONT WANNA LOSE YOUR CHILD DONT SEND THEM TO SCHOOL TMR & FRIDAY,” followed by a list of schools.

In the same week, 14-year-old Mehdi Idriss was arrested after he threatened other students at his school through a Snapchat group text on Tuesday. Some of the messages included a list of other students saying they were on his “list” and that he would bring a gun to school Wednesday.

