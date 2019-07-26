Police investigate woman’s shooting death in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a 21-year-old woman was shot and killed in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Southwest 307th Street and 152nd Avenue at approximately 8:15 a.m., Friday.

Officials said she was shot in the upper torso area, and her body was found in the driveway of a home.

She was pronounced dead on the scene by rescue crews.

Family members identified the victim as 21-year-old Winnie Mendoza.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where a body covered by a yellow tarp could be seen.

Officials said they have a person of interest being questioned and have recovered a firearm.

If you have any information on this fatal shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

