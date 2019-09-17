Police investigate wig warehouse burglary in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a Miami Gardens warehouse business was targeted by burglars.

Miami Gardens Police responded to Prime Trading International, a wholesale hair and wig warehouse located in the area of Northwest 165th Street and 47th Avenue, early Tuesday morning.

7News cameras captured crime scene investigators interviewing the owners of the business at the scene.

Rakib Hossain, one of the owners, said he got a call from his security company and when he checked the cameras at the store through an app on his phone, he saw a man inside of the business.

“What we have, our products, is something exclusive,” said Hossain. “Everybody knows that. We sell all the Indian things, Indian hair, the high quality things. If I see the camera now, I saw all the expensive hairs and wigs, some cost like $200, $300, $400. I saw everything was empty.”

Hossain also said some of his more expensive wigs, valued anywhere between $600 to $800, were also taken.

