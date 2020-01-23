Police investigate threat made to MDC public safety officers

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating a threat made to Miami Dade College public safety officers.

An alert was sent out to MDC community members at approximately 10:19 a.m., Thursday.

School officials said the Miami-Dade Police Department alerted them that “an external source not affiliated with the college” made the threat.

An increased presence of security could be seen on MDC campuses as authorities work to determine the credibility of the threat.

How the threat was made has not been released by police.

MDC officials said the alert was sent out of “an abundance of caution” and urge community members to report suspicious activity.

