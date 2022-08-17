SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have placed Miami-Dade College’s Kendall campus on lockdown due to a suspicious person.
Officers arrived at Miami-Dade College Kendall Campus after reports of a suspicious incident, Wednesday morning.
Here are the latest updates to that incident:
Police are still investigating the area.
Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.
Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.