Police investigate suspicious package near Bayfront Park Metromover station

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have blocked off streets near the Bayfront Park Metromover station in Miami to investigate a suspicious package.

City of Miami Police responded to the area of Biscayne Boulevard and Southeast Third Avenue at approximately 10:30 a.m., Friday.

ROAD CLOSURES: Due to a suspicious package that is being investigated, Biscayne Boulevard to S.E. 3 Avenue and S.E. 2 Street to S.E. 4 Streets have been closed off to vehicular and pedestrian traffic. Please avoid the area or seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/2bud7k2QN9 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) June 14, 2019

A building near the station has been evacuated as police investigate.

ALERT: Bayfront Park Metromover station temporarily closed due to ongoing police activity. Systemwide service is still not available at this time. — Miami-Dade Transit (@IRideMDT) June 14, 2019

Bomb squad is currently on scene.

