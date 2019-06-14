Police investigate suspicious package near Bayfront Park Metromover station

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have blocked off streets near the Bayfront Park Metromover station in Miami to investigate a suspicious package.
City of Miami Police responded to the area of Biscayne Boulevard and Southeast Third Avenue at approximately 10:30 a.m., Friday.
A building near the station has been evacuated as police investigate.
Bomb squad is currently on scene.
