MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police investigated a suspicious package incident located in the area of Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 34th Street in Miami.

According to police, the call received was a bag that was left behind around 3:30 p.m., Wednesday.

Video sent to 7News showed bomb squad personnel walking to the package with their robot and going through procedures to ensure it was not dangerous.

The suspicious package has since been detonated.

