Police give all clear on suspicious package investigation at Young Israel of Bal Harbour in Surfside

SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have given the all clear after investigating a suspicious package left at the Young Israel of Bal Harbour in Surfside.

Surfside Police responded to the scene along Byron Avenue and 96th Street on Friday morning.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where several officers could be seen outside of the synagogue that was blocked off with yellow caution tape.

Authorities have concluded that the suspicious package was luggage.

