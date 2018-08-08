Police investigate suspicious package at Miracle Marketplace in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating a suspicious package inside a parking garage in Miami.

City of Miami Police and the bomb squad responded to the scene at the Miracle Marketplace, just after 8 p.m., Wednesday.

Officials said the package was on the fourth floor of the parking garage at 3301 Coral Way.

As of 10:30 p.m., there were no evacuations underway.

