Police investigate suspicious package at Miami Tower

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating a suspicious package that was delivered to the Miami Tower.

According to officials, the bomb squad is responding to the building, located at 100 S.E. Second St. Residents are being evacuated at this time.

A few roads have been blocked off to vehicular and pedestrian traffic, including Miami Avenue to Southeast First Avenue, and Southeast Second Street to Southeast Third Street.

Miami Ave to SE 1 Ave & SE 2 St to SE 3 St is closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic. We are investigating a suspicious package delivered to the Miami Tower located at 100 SE 2 St. Bomb Squad is in route to investigate. pic.twitter.com/ainIOhct0C — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) August 28, 2018

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.